Apple marks anniversary with string of new iPhones

Three NEW iPhones have been announced with two iPhone 8s similar to the existing models and a radical iPhone X 10th anniversary model.

All the new phones incorporate more powerful processors and an updated operating system, but the new premium device also boasts a screen which covers almost the whole of the front of the device with minimal bezels.

The next generation iPhone, announced by Apple yesterday

The premium device, which is expected to cost £999 for the base model when it arrives in the UK in late October, also features a face-scanning camera to unlock the device which is set to replace fingerprint security, and cable-free wireless charging for the first time.

The company also updated its Apple TV device to catch up with other manufacturers by streaming the new 4K and HDR television standards. The Apple Watch has also seen a significant refresh which means it can now make and receive calls independently of a connected iPhone.