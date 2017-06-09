‘As a PR disaster, May’s election campaign will echo in eternity’

THERESA May’s general election campaign “will echo in eternity” as a public relations disaster, according to a leading PR professional.

Rupert Bhatia, the director of public relations agency, Rhizome Media described Mrs May’s campaign as “amateurish, stuttering and ill-conceived”.

He added: “Brenda from Bristol’s reaction to the snap poll was an early warning sign. Theresa May wanted this election, not the public. And she has been punished mercilessly for that.

“Throughout the campaign the Prime Minister failed to live up to her election slogan of ‘strong and stable leadership’.

Mr Bhatia said that the Prime Minister’s decision to avoid the live TV debates “put a black mark against her name, but not the cross she wanted”.

Mr Bhatia said: “Labour on the other hand branded Jeremy Corbyn brilliantly...The only way for Theresa May to come out of this with any kind of honour intact is to resign, and with immediate effect.”

Mrs May will seek to stay on as Prime Minister and Tory leader despite failing to win a majority after her decision to hold a snap election backfired spectacularly.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged the Tories would offer “stability” as the largest party with the most votes.

Michael Metcalfe, the global head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, said: “Markets were poorly prepared for this surprise result in UK. While the dramatic narrowing in polls prior to the vote had introduced an element of doubt, an outright Conservative victory was still the base case scenario for most.

“The only thing we can be certain of now is that political uncertainty will rise significantly, as will the required premium for UK assets.

“Party lines and divisions are very different from the hung parliament of 2010, making it far harder to form workable coalitions. The chances of a minority government or even a repeat election within the coming year are far greater.

“The Government has fallen at its first election hurdle. The approach to the potentially larger and more dangerous hurdle of Brexit will now surely be delayed.

“It is a shock that markets were not well prepared for, and in response sterling is likely to remain under pressure.”

Paul Marston, the managing director of RateSetter Commercial Finance, described a hung Parliament as the worst outcome for the business community.

He added: “While politicians vie for position over the next few days, a shadow of uncertainty forms, meaning that small business owners are more likely to put their growth plans on ice until the political and economic outlook stabilises.

“However, UK small businesses have experienced coalition government before, and excel at adapting to new circumstances.

“So in the longer term, I am optimistic that we will see businesses continuing to invest, grow and create wealth and jobs.”