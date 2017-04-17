Blacks has room for 40 new employees as solicitors move into new headquarters

A law firm plans to hire more staff after moving to a new headquarters.

Blacks Solicitors has moved to City Point office on King Street, Leeds, after outgrowing its former home in Clarendon Road, Leeds.

The team at Blacks has taken over the second floor of the building, with 11,000 sq ft of office space bringing seven departments together through an open plan interior with communal and breakout spaces.

The office also has a number of meeting rooms and an executive boardroom,

Since 2009, the firm has grown from 100 to 180 employees, which helped Blacks to double its turnover to £12m at the end of the most recent financial year.

The firm’s managing partner, Chris Allen, said: “Having all the teams under one roof is great for team morale and will improve communication between them.

“This ability to quickly share knowledge will, in turn, provide clients with an even better and slicker service.

“This move endorses our approach towards further growth with room for an additional 40 new employees, to accommodate the finest legal experts in the region.”

Blacks received the prize of Law Firm of the Year (11-30 partners) for the second time in three years at the Yorkshire Legal Awards in 2016.