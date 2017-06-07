Businesses invited to free event with retail experts

TV presenter-turned-businesswoman Carole Smillie and the head of key cutting firm Timpsons will be taking part in a free retail masterclass later this year.

Smillie will reveal how a family sleepover gave her an idea that turned into an award-winning product and business at the event being held at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

She made the transition into business in 2012 after founding the DiaryDoll product with Annabel Croft, an ex-international tennis player. The range of specialist women’s underwear subsequently went on to win a JLP Business Innovation Award.

Meanwhile, John Timpson CBE, chief executive of Timpsons, will draw on his extensive experience. He will talk about the Eighties management buyout and the diversification that has helped make his business, originally founded by his great grandfather in the 1860s, a success.

The retail masterclass will feature tips for all business sizes, from pop up shop owners to multinationals and everyone in between.

The event is being led by Kate Hardcastle, founder of business consultancy, Insight With Passion, who will also share her tips and tricks,

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire will also be speaking at the event.

Sir Gary built a reputation for turning around failing businesses during his 18 years with Royal Insurance, turning four years of losses into profit at Bradford and Bingley. He also rebranded Prontaprint and Kall Kwik, and is the former managing director of Johnsons Cleaners UK.

After the speeches, audience members will get the chance to put their questions to the expert panel followed by a networking opportunity with drinks and canapes provided by The Ridings & New River Retail.

The free masterclass is on the September 6, 2017, from 6pm.

Sir Gary said: “The retail sector is always changing and evolving and there’s no better way to stay ahead of the curve than some tips from the top. We know Yorkshire businesses of all sizes will hugely benefit from the experience on offer at this fantastic free event.”