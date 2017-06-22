Chance to learn from global leadership experts

Studying at Leeds University Business School gives you the chance to learn from experts who are global leaders in understanding the changing nature of management and leadership.

By deciding to take part in the Executive MBA, you will have the chance to be mentored by entrepreneurs, management consultants and directors. You will work with major companies and also link up with the school’s global alumni network and partner business schools.

The part-time EMBA will inspire and challenge you to achieve your full potential. The programme is delivered part-time via block teaching at the business school’s executive conference facility at Weetwood Hall in Leeds.

Students benefit from the expertise and support of major research centres. For example, the school boasts the UK’s premier research centre in international business, the Centre for International Business at the University of Leeds, which is led by Professor Peter Buckley, and the Global and Strategic Marketing Research Centre.

The school’s International Institute for Banking and Financial Services, and the Credit Management Research Centre, are staffed by academics with global reputations for excellence.

Specialists from the Centre for Employment Relations, Innovation and Change work with employers and staff to develop effective working practices.

The Centre for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Studies at the University of Leeds is the focal point for enterprise research on campus, and it supports business start-ups through SPARK.

The EMBA at Leeds University Business School was rated 27th in Europe and 12th in the UK, in the inaugural QS Global EMBA rankings.

The rankings rate the best MBA programmes worldwide for working executives. The rankings assess participating schools’ reputations for thought leadership and employability; the career progress of their EMBA students; their executive profile and the diversity of their class.

Professor Peter Moizer, the executive dean of Leeds University Business School, said: “I’m extremely proud that the business school has been recognised alongside the world’s leading institutions.

“Our EMBA is just one strand of our broader executive education portfolio, working with organisations large and small, to address challenges and strengthen businesses.

“We constantly strive to innovate and seeing our EMBA ranked in this way reflects the remarkable efforts and commitment of my colleagues involved with the programme.”

Vince Dispenza director of the EMBA, said: “It confirms that we rank alongside some of the best EMBA programmes and business schools in terms of recruiter reputation, thought leadership, executive profile, career outcomes and diversity.”