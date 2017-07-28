Clipper delivers rise in profits and revenues

Clipper Logistics, the firm that distributes goods for some of the biggest names in retailing, today revealed that it had delivered a strong rise in revenues after its performance was boosted by two acquisitions.

In the year ended April 30 2017, Clipper’s revenue rose by 17.2 per cent to £340.1m, and profit after tax increased by 20.6 per cent to £12.5m.

Over the year, Leeds-based Clipper snapped up two acquisitions - Tesam Distribution Limited and RepairTech Limited - and also secured a joint venture with John Lewis.

It also enjoyed significant new contract wins and growth within its existing client-range, which includes Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons.

Steve Parkin, the executive chairman of Clipper, commented: “The group is proud of its track record of consistently developing effective solutions to address the changing needs of retailers in today’s continually evolving consumer landscape.

“Our latest set of full year results reflects the trust and confidence that our customers have in our ability to enable them to achieve their service proposition to their own customers, through the provision of relevant and cost-effective services.

“Clipper’s strategy of driving organic growth and seeking targeted, complementary acquisitions continues to enhance shareholder value.

“As we move into our new financial year, we have a strong pipeline of new business opportunities, and we look forward to updating shareholders as these crystallise over the coming months.

“Clicklink, our Click and Collect solution owned jointly with John Lewis, now provides a multi-user platform which is gaining significant traction with other retailers.

“In addition, the recent acquisitions of Tesam and RepairTech broaden both our customer base and our suite of services, and will be immediately earnings-enhancing.”

Clipper’s said its returns management services brand Boomerang enjoyed another successful year, with approximately 89 per cent of product successfully returned to prime stock “at first pass”.

The company also maintained “excellent service levels” throughout the 2016 Black Friday to Cyber Monday peak trading period, the group said in a statement.