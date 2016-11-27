£30m scheme will create 92 homes in Yorkshire

Planning permission has been granted for a £30m mixed use development in Cononley, near Skipton which will create 92 homes.

The Station Works scheme is being developed by Skipton-based Candelisa, and includes the conversion of the former Green’s Mill into 46 apartments, as well as the building of another 46 houses on the brownfield site. Employment space will also be created.

Guy Taylor, managing director of Candelisa said: “We look forward to working with the parish council and the local community to deliver a successful scheme for all stakeholders, which addresses the chronic shortage of housing in this area.

“The inclusion of a significant amount of employment space is also good news for the area.

“Meanwhile, our plans for the historic mill will preserve it for future generations, and the open space provision ensures the Green family will be forever linked to the site.”

Candelisa has a number of other schemes under development in the Craven area, including Firth Mill in Skipton, which is being converted into apartments, as well as new build projects in Eastburn, Sutton-in-Craven and Skipton.