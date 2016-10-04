Commercial scheme set to bring jobs to Yorkshire

A new commercial development is expected to bring jobs and investment to South Yorkshire.

Plans have been drawn up for the development of a new business park near to junction 36 of the M1 in Barnsley.

‘Enterprise 36’, which will accommodate four large new industrial units, is now being promoted to potential tenants as a strategic UK location for manufacturing and distribution.

Owners Barmston Developments, a joint venture partnership between Wilton Developments and Clugston Estates, acquired the 25 acre site formerly known as Gladman Park in June.

They have now rebranded it as ‘Enterprise 36’ to reflect the development’s significance within the new Sheffield City Region Enterprise Zone and its position less than a mile from junction 36 of the M1.

The formerly disused business park has now been cleared and developers have secured full planning permission for four buildings, totalling just over 300,000 square feet. These new-build units are suitable for industrial or warehousing use.

Barmston is now working with Enterprising Barnsley, the economic development arm of Barnsley Council, to advance the Enterprise 36 scheme and seek further development funding.

Property agents CBRE of Leeds and CPP of Sheffield have been appointed to market the site nationally and regionally.

Director at Barmston Developments Jason Stowe said: “Enterprise 36 is an attractive location for business on the M1 corridor, providing excellent nationwide connectivity. We have now thoroughly explored and scoped the potential of the site and are ready to begin serious discussions with occupiers on bringing this site forward.

“Everyone involved in the Barmston partnership has a reputation for delivering good quality warehousing and industrial units across the north and we’ve had a great welcome here in Barnsley. We are now keen to work with Enterprising Barnsley and our partners to put Enterprise 36 on the map and attract new businesses to the local economy.”

Barmston Developments’ outline plans include one unit at 40,000 sq ft, another at 70,000 and two at around 100,000 sq ft, which will be built to the specification of future occupiers. It is anticipated that, once occupied, the development in total could create 520 new jobs.

Shaun Higginbottom, business investment manager at Enterprising Barnsley, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Barmston Developments’ investment in to this formerly dormant site in Barnsley and look forward to supporting its successful transformation into a vibrant business park.

”The area around junction 36 of the M1 has seen massive investment in infrastructure and commercial property development this year and is playing a key role in attracting inward investment and new jobs to Barnsley and the wider region.”

Enterprise 36 sits within the established Wentworth Park Industrial Estate at Tankersley in Barnsley, which is already home to businesses such as Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Distinction Doors, ITAB, AECOM, HSBC and Pilkington Glass.

Work has also started on a £17m scheme to improve access and allow for increased commercial traffic around the M1 junction 36 roundabout, funded through the Sheffield City Region Investment Fund.

This is Barmston’s second venture within an enterprise zone development, having undertaken a similar scheme at Turbine Business Park in Sunderland’s Enterprise Zone two years ago.

Enterprising Barnsley, the economic development arm of Barnsley Council, provides specialist support to businesses with growth potential.