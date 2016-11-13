Let’s fall back in love with our city, says boss behind the BID

A businessman is calling on local people to support an initiative which aims to bring jobs and investment to the heart of Wakefield.

David Owens, the chair of the Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) steering group, said it was time that people fell back in love with the city.

Wakefield businesses have joined forces to devise plans for a BID for the city centre. The businesses within the BID area decide, via a ballot, to pay an additional amount to provide services that they think would benefit the city. A BID company has a maximum term of five years. At the end of this term, businesses are balloted again to see if they would like the BID to continue.

The Wakefield BID will be established if it has the backing of more than half of all the eligible businesses in the city centre.

Mr Owens, who runs Wakefield Beer Exchange, said: “We have a chance to do some very radical things and make people see Wakefield differently, but we have to work collaboratively if we are going to succeed. Every business in the BID area shares common aims.”

He said all businesses wanted to boost marketing to attract more visitors and tackle problems caused by anti-social behaviour.

He added: “Every eligible business with a vote needs to understand the bigger picture that the BID is aiming for. We’re all in this city centre to build business, and we need to appreciate how attracting new visitors to any business sector will have a positive knock-on effect.”