NG Bailey set to enjoy the Park life

Engineering, construction and services company NG Bailey has moved into new offices in Sheffield.

It has relocated from premises on Rutland Road to take a lease of 2,000 sq ft of space in Block 3 of the recently refurbished Meadowhall Business Park.

Andrew Morley, regional managing director at NG Bailey, said: “The NG Bailey Group is enjoying a period of sustained growth with sales of £408m in 2016 and Sheffield is a strategic, developing city for us so it was important that we maintain a profile in the city, but location was the defining factor for our new offices.

“The park provides us with well appointed offices with close access to the motorway, which is vital as NG Bailey is a nationwide operation – yet we are minutes from the city centre and located within a very rapidly expanding section of the city.”

The 70,000 sq ft park, located close to the new Ikea development and adjacent to Meadowhall Shopping Centre, is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment by ARBA Group after it was purchased from the council in 2016.

Since purchasing the site from Sheffield City Council, ARBA Group says it has seen a high level of market interest in the site.

Richard Burns, director at ARBA Group, said: “Meadowhall Business Park is undoubtedly looking like one of ARBA Group’s greatest successes to date and we will be announcing more lettings in the very near future.

“It is a great accolade for the park that NG Bailey, one of the country’s top independent engineering, construction and services companies, has become one of our tenants.”