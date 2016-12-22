Robertson’s revenues hit £25m in first year as it gears up for new projects

A company which is helping to create schools and student accommodation in Yorkshire is set to achieve £30m turnover next year, as it prepares to take on new projects.

Robertson Yorkshire and East Midlands, the Sheffield-based business arm of the £450m turnover infrastructure group Robertson, has reported a £25m turnover in its first year.

The company, operating from the Thorncliffe Business Park, has seen rapid growth since its formal launch in September 2015.

The business was established in May 2015, with £9m of revenues secured before its official launch. It now employs 32 people.

It has secured its business plan target of £25m for 2016, with a significant pipeline of new opportunities.

Paul Turner, regional managing director of Robertson Yorkshire and East Midlands, is predicting the business will hit £30m turnover next year, two years earlier than initially forecast.

He said: “We are proud to have made such strong progress. The team’s cross-sector experience enables us to take on a broad range of projects and we’ve already gained real traction in the student accommodation, residential and education sectors.”

Robertson Yorkshire and East Midlands has completed a number of projects, including a Premier Inn hotel in Matlock and student accommodation at Portobello Street in Sheffield.

Work is also being carried out on Talbot House, a student accommodation scheme in Nottingham, and the Lawrence St Student Accommodation in York, which is scheduled for completion in July 2017.