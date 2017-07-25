Croda feels confident about progress after rise in half year sales

SPECIALITY chemicals firm Croda said it was confident of achieving progress during the remainder of 2017, after it recorded a healthy rise in half year sales.

In the first half, Croda’s sales rose by 16.2 per cent, which the company said was driven by continued organic growth across all of its core business sectors.

Snaith-based Croda makes high performance ingredients and technologies for some of the biggest brands in the world.

The company creates, makes and sells speciality chemicals that are relied on by industries and consumers around the world.

The company’s adjusted profit before tax rose by 14.3 per cent at £169.7m over the six months ended June 30 2017.

Croda said it was continuing to display a “relentless focus” on innovation, with sales of new and protected products (NPP) increasing to almost £200m.

This continued cash generation was supporting organic investment and was also leading to a strong balance sheet, Croda said.

Steve Foots, Croda’s chief executive, commented: “Our strategy delivered a good first half performance with all core business sectors growing sales and profit organically, highlighting Croda’s increased breadth across three growth sectors.

“It was encouraging to see growth coming from a broad base of both product and geography. Alongside an improved sales trend, we delivered adjusted operating profit growth of over 5 per cent in constant currency and over 15 per cent in reported currency.

“Our priorities for 2017 remain unchanged: to drive profitability through premium, faster growth niches; improve performance in less differentiated markets; and continue to grow margins in Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

“We are confident of delivering continued progress through the remainder of 2017.”

Croda said the improving sales trend, which had been seen at the end of 2016, had continued through the first half of 2017.

Sales grew by 16.2 per cent to £707.3m

Croda said that innovation, and targeting faster growth niches, continued to drive the good sales performance, with success in the first half year achieved in premium markets, including skin actives, high purity excipients and the company’s seed enhancement business, Incotec.

The company added: “In conjunction with this progress, it was encouraging to see a broader based recovery, with sales stabilised in Speciality ingredients in Personal Care and in our API contract in Health Care, together with growth in North America.

“We also delivered robust growth in Performance Technologies, which has a sharper focus on premium markets and faster growth technologies.”

In Health Care, Croda continued to invest in faster growth technologies.

The statement added: “Sales grew, led by demand for high purity excipients for complex drug delivery systems, supported by new data packages for an expanded range of pharmaceutical applications.

“We are investing to increase capacity of these novel solutions over the next two years. Innovation is strong, as we continue to build our family of high purity ingredients for drug formulation, and we expect growth to accelerate as we invest in the faster growing geographies of Asia and North America.

“Following significantly lower sales in 2016 in our Omega-3 API contract in North America, demand is currently stable but is likely to remain volatile, given the nature of the generic drug market.”