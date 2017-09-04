Dechra reports ‘strong’ performance as it marks 20th anniversary

DECHRA Pharmaceuticals today revealed that it had achieved strong full year revenue growth as it celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Dechra, which was issuing its preliminary results for the year ended June 30 2017, said it was exploring several new pipeline opportunities.

Ian Page, the company’s chief executive, said: “As we complete our 20th year since the inception of the company, we are pleased to report that the group has delivered another strong financial performance.”

In the year, Dechra delivered consolidated revenue of £359.3 million, which is an increase of 28.3 per cent on the prior year. Consolidated underlying operating profit was £81.3 million, which is a 36.9 per cent increase on the year before.

The group owns the Dales manufacturing plant in Skipton, North Yorkshire.