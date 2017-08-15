East Trans invests £1.6m in new warehouse

The logistics operator East Trans has made a £1.6m investment in a new warehousing facility to capitalise on the rapid growth in online sales.

East Trans, one of Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire’s largest logistics suppliers, has invested in the 40,000 sq ft, high-bay warehouse, enabling the business to win a major new customer.

The new contract is with a leading medical supplies company which requires secure warehousing and distribution across the UK.

It is East Trans’ first move into ‘pick and pack’ logistics – a growing market driven by consumers and businesses favouring the speed and convenience of online purchasing.

The investment means East Trans can offer customers a total of 200,000 sq ft of newly-built or recently refurbished warehousing over nine acres at Stallingborough, in North East Lincolnshire.

A spokesman said: “The site is close to the Humber ports and within an area with a strong manufacturing base, with 75 per cent of the UK’s manufacturers, importers and exporters within four hours’ drive time.”

The business is owned by managing director Paul Hickling and director Peter Aarosin. It was acquired 11 years ago from Icelandic-owned international transportation company Eimskip, which remains an important customer of the company.

East Trans has grown from having a dozen vehicles and turnover of £1m to operating more than 100 HGVs and around 160 trailers, with annual revenues of £18m. The new warehouse is the latest investment in a long-term development programme at the Stallingborough site.

Managing director Paul Hickling said: “This is a major, long-term investment for the business.

“It enhances our ability to serve existing and new customers requiring reliable, secure and cost-effective logistics and underpins our position as the leading company in the Humber region for high-class warehousing.

“Although the Humber is an important hub for logistics, there is very limited availability of high-class, modern storage facilities such as this around the estuary.”