Expansion for boutique gym with new Yorkshire site

Boutique gym TRIB3 is expanding across Yorkshire with the opening of a new site.

The firm, which launched in Sheffield last year, has opened a new gym in Leeds.

Plans are already under way for the company’s next expansion into Manchester and at 10 further locations across the country - with talks well under way for the brand to go international.

Developed by Kevin Yates and Dan Summerson alongside David Cross, of Sheffield architectural practice CODA Studios, TRIB3 is based around highly intensive group workouts.

There are now TRIB3 sites at the Krynkl development in Sheffield’s Kelham Island and at The Source in Meadowhall.

“We have already agreed heads of terms for Wellington St in central Leeds and we are close to agreeing our first Manchester site too,” said director David Cross.

“There are also 10 further sites under review to establish the brand as a major national force and we are currently close to securing three international deals.

“We are also in talks with private equity to help us establish this as a truly international brand.

“The reason for this successful growth is that we are offering clients an experience they will never forget on each and every visit because if we don’t, they will not return.”

Mr Cross added: “Our whole strategy is based around individual programmed experiences that will provide something far beyond anything you would find in other gyms.”