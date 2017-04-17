Falling pound continues to boost Burberry as group expects bounce in sales

Burberry is expected to report a lift in fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday as the Brexit-hit pound continues to boost the fashion house despite a slowdown in UK consumer spending.

The group is forecast to notch up comparable sales growth of between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, driven by robust demand for luxury products in the UK and China.

Shoppers from the US and Asia have been flocking to Britain to take advantage of the plunging pound by snapping up luxury goods at a knock-down price.

The pound’s near 20 per cent fall versus the dollar since the Brexit vote has made British products cheaper for foreign buyers.

The three-month update comes alongside half-year results, forecast to show a total revenue rise of 14 per cent to £1.6bn, according to analysts at Bernstein.

It said total retail revenues looked set to jump by 19 per cent to £1.3bn over the period.

Bernstein’s Mario Ortelli said: “In the second half of 2017, we expect the continuing trends from the last period with good sales in mainland China and UK in part offset by a still weak Hong Kong.”

The firm – famous for its trench coats and check scarves – has set its sights on improving beauty sales after inking a deal with make-up and fragrance giant Coty at the beginning of the month.

The licensing agreement will start in October and will see Burberry taking the creative lead and the US beauty giant using its global distribution network.

Burberry has already launched luxury fragrances Mr Burberry and My Burberry and revamped its make-up range over the past four years.

The company said in January that its UK performance had contributed to a 3 per cent increase in overall comparable sales across the group in the three months to December 31.