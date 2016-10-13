Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you haven’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. Yorkshire wins bid to host 2019 Road World Cycle Championships

Yorkshire’s standing as the capital of world cycling was confirmed yesterday when it was announced that the county will host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships. The White Rose staged a memorable Grand Depart of the Tour de France in 2014 when five million people lined the route over two days. The championship will be held over eight days with a multitude of races to decide the best cyclists in the world.

2. Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics

Yorkshire’s double world champion and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill has brought down the curtain on a glittering athletics career at the age of 30. The olympian posted on her official Instagram account to confirm the decision, just two months after winning a silver medal at the Rio Games. Ennis-Hill said in a statement: “But I know retiring now is right. I’ve always said I want to leave my sport on a high and have no regrets and I can truly say that.”

3. Rail passengers can claim compensation for delayed trains

Train passengers will be able to claim compensation when trains are more than 15 minutes late under new plans revealed by the Department of Transport. The policy, Delay Repay 15, will be launched first on Southern trains, which have suffered months of disruption over disputes about the role of conductors. The policy will then be applied to Govia Thameslink Railway services in the coming months before being rolled out across the country. Under the new scheme: the compensation thresholds will be:

25 per cent of the single fare for 15-29 minute delays

50 per cent of the single fare for 30-59 minute delays

100 per cent of the single fare for 60-119 minute delays

100 per cent if the total ticket cost for delays of two or more hours.

4. CBI chief: Northern Powerhouse must include Yorkshire

CBI president Paul Drechsler has called on ministers and local leaders to end the deadlock over Yorkshire’s future and make sure it plays a leading role in the ‘northern powerhouse.’ The CBI chief described devolution as a “massive opportunity” to strengthen the North’s economy. His intervention comes as doubts grow over whether the devolution deal agreed with South Yorkshire councils will go ahead and deadlock in the rest of the region over how to take on powers and money from Whitehall.

5. Sterling crash causes pricing row between Tesco and Marmite maker

Consumer goods manufacturer Unilever has been accused of “exploiting consumers” amid the falling value of the pound after a pricing row with Tesco left the supermarket low on household items. Unilever is believed to have demanded a 10 per cent price rise due to the falling value of sterling, halting deliveries to Tesco when it refused. The row has left the supermarket facing a shortage of brands such as Surf washing powder, Comfort fabric conditioner, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Pot Noodle and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. It is believed a number of supermarkets are embroiled in the row with Unilever.

