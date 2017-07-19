Global media brand announces investment in Leeds

A global media brand has announced a major investment in Yorkshire, in a move which reflects the region’s growing importance to the UK’s digital economy.

IPG, one of the largest media companies in the world, has decided to create a new Cadreon team in Leeds, to offer programmatic advertising services.

Lisa Wisniowski, the brand communications director at Stickyeyes, which is part of IPG, said: “They’re headquartered in San Francisco, and the only other UK office is in London, so it goes to show the draw of Leeds in the world of digital.”

The team, which will be based at Stickyeyes Group headquarters on Wellington Street, has been initially drawn from existing Stickyeyes Group staff, but there are ambitious plans for rapid expansion and development, a spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “By integrating data and technology from a wide variety of third parties, the team is able to identify the most valuable audiences for brands.”

The Cadreon team has 450 programmatic specialists, working from 20 offices and servicing 68 markets worldwide for clients including Johnson and Johnson, Amazon, Continental, GoPro and Zurich.

Nick Tulloch, head of Cadreon UK said: “The launch of our office in Leeds further demonstrates our commitment to investing in and expanding the competitive set of the group, to ensure we give clients access to a truly unrivalled, best-in-class programmatic offering”.

Craig Chalmers, the chief executive of Stickyeyes Group, said: “One of the reasons Stickyeyes joined the IPG Mediabrands Group last year was to give both our existing and new clients easier access to the talents and expertise of an already world-class and global team.

“By securing Cadreon expertise in Leeds, we’re not only upskilling our existing team, but building on the already impressive skills and resource of the Cadreon programmatic network.”

“Cadreon’s approach to using data and technology to plan and buy the right audience for brands..combines really well with Stickyeyes audience-focused digital engagement methodology.

“We are looking forward to integrating Cadreon into our existing client plans and welcoming new clients who want a local programmatic service.”

Leeds has attracted a number of significant players in the digital sector in recent years.

The city’s growing importance as a digital hub was reflected in the fact that more than 10,000 people attended events during this year’s Leeds Digital Festival.

Highlights of the 10-day programme included an appearance at Leeds University by Col Needham, founder of film website IMDb.

Speaking earlier this year, festival director Stuart Clarke said: “This year’s festival has been a real tribute to the innovation and talent we have in Leeds. From startup companies with one person, to digital giants like Sky Bet and NHS Digital, the whole digital sector has been involved.

“We have seen hundreds of Leeds companies speaking, presenting and collaborating, which will help to grow the sector.

“Leeds truly is the digital capital of the North.”