Handmade Burger Co in Leeds shopping centre closed until further notice after firm goes into administration

One of the two Handmade Burger Co restaurants in Leeds is closed until further notice after the chain went into administration.

The restaurant's branch in the White Rose Centre is closed tonight (Friday) until further notice.

Handmade Burger Co in Leeds' White Rose Centre

However, the branch of Handmade Burger Co in the Trinity Centre is still open and trading as normal today.

On Thursday, news broke that the restaurant firm had gone into administration, and Leonard Curtis Recovery was appointed as administrator.

It was announced that nine stores had closed with immediate effect, while a solution is being sought for the remainder.

No details have been given on which restaurants have closed for good.

A further branch in Wakefield's Trinity Walk has also closed: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/restaurant-in-wakefield-closes-after-chain-collapses-into-administration-1-8638072

A branch in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, is open and trading as normal tonight.