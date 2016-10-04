Healthy eating range boosts Greggs’ sales

Salads and yoghurts helped boost sales at Greggs in the third quarter, with the sausage roll-maker continuing to benefit from a wider range of healthy eating options.

Like-for-like sales rose 2.8% in the 13 weeks to October 1, with the firm flagging the strong performance of its Balanced Choice and breakfast products over the summer months.

“Greggs continued to trade in line with our expectations in the third quarter.

“The popularity of our summer menu including an extended range of Balanced Choice salads and yoghurts supported sales growth in the period. We also saw continued strong growth at breakfast time, helped by our strong coffee offer and value deals,” Greggs said.

In the year to date, like-for-like sales are up 3.4%. The company added that it is on track to open 140-150 shops and close around 70-80 over the year, a net increase of around 70.

Looking ahead to autumn/winter, the group said that lower-calorie bakes and soups will feature on its menu, along with a range of new snacks with gluten-free options. Chipotle pulled beef, fiery pulled chicken and onion bhaji burritos will also be available.

Greggs will open a new distribution centre in Enfield in north London in the coming weeks and complete the previously-announced closure of its Twickenham bakery in November.