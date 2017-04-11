Hiring upturn in financial services after Brexit vote slowdown

Recruitment firm Robert Walters has pointed to an upturn in financial services hiring in London following a Brexit-linked slowdown after last year’s referendum.

The company said net fee income in the UK rose 27% to £23.9 million in the first quarter, boosted by what it described as a “notable upturn in financial services recruitment activity” in the capital.

It comes after the firm, along with other recruiters, said June’s vote saw hiring in Britain’s powerhouse financial services sector fall away last year.

Robert Walters also flagged a good performance in legal recruitment. Overall the firm, which also has international operations in Europe,

Asia and North America, said net fee income was up 20% to £78.3 million in the period.

Chief executive Robert Walters said: “It’s been a positive start to the year with group net fee income increasing by 20%.

“We remain confident about the group’s prospects for the full year.”