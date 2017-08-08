Huddersfield Town create new role as club prepares for life in the Premier League

Huddersfield Town has today appointed Darren Bryant as finance director; a newly created role following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Mr Bryant, 49, has more than 25 years of experience in finance and has spent the last eight years as chief financial officer of the Card Factory PLC.

He was recruited to the Card Factory by Town chairman Dean Hoyle in 2009 and played a major role in the management buy-out of the business in 2010 and subsequent flotation on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

He announced his planned retirement from the business in January 2017 and left on July 31.

Before joining Card Factory, Mr Bryant was a partner at PwC LLP. In a career spanning 17 years, he worked in the London audit and corporate finance divisions and led the Yorkshire corporate finance business.

Mr Bryant has twice been awarded Yorkshire Finance Director of the Year, firstly in 2010 as best Finance Director of a private equity backed business and more recently in 2015 as best Finance Director of a PLC. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle commented: “Darren played a pivotal role in some of Card Factory’s biggest moments and I know he will be a huge asset to the football club as it enters the big money world of the Premier League for the first time.

“This role is a new, but important, one for the club. Darren will work with the board and the existing finance team to help financial planning over the short and long terms.”