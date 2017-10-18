Huddersfield Town’s commercial director to take centre stage at Excellence in Business awards

A senior figure at Premier League club Huddersfield Town will take centre stage at The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business awards.

Sean Jarvis, the club’s commercial director, will tell the inside story of Huddersfield’s incredible rise to join the ranks of football’s elite.

He will also be passing on his tips for business success. Mr Jarvis joined Town in August 2006 and was promoted to the board of directors three years later. He has developed the club’s income and sponsorship activities and has also been one of the driving forces behind the establishment of The Town Foundation, which carries out philanthropic work around Huddersfield.

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, said: “Excitement is mounting as we prepare to host this year’s Excellence in Business Awards. Our awards dinner is the most eagerly anticipated date in the region’s corporate calendar.

“We are absolutely delighted that Sean has agreed to attend and tell us all about Town’s success. It’s a fascinating opportunity to hear a first-hand account about life at a Premier League club, and how success on the field can also promote economic growth in the surrounding community. Don’t miss out, buy your ticket today!”

Two years ago, Huddersfield Town was named winner of the Excellence in Business Community Award in recognition of its charitable activities through the Huddersfield Town Foundation.

The Foundation was launched in 2012 by the club’s chairman, entrepreneur and Card Factory founder Dean Hoyle, bringing together a series of initiatives to help young people in Huddersfield and the surrounding areas. With support from local businesses, individuals and Terriers fans, the Foundation runs breakfast clubs and reading projects to improve the health and wellbeing of children in the town.

The awards were established in 2006 and many of the previous winners have gone on to achieve success on a global stage.

