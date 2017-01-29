Ice cream brand blasts into T20 sponsorship with Yorkshire County Cricket club

IT’s hard to imagine the scorching summer contests that await supporters of Yorkshire County Cricket club in this year’s T20 blast tournament.

But senior figures from the cricket club braved the winter chill at Headingley to celebrate a new partnership with a major ice cream brand.

The Maxibon ice cream sandwich brand will be Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s official T20 partner at all the Yorkshire Vikings’ home games in the new 2017 NatWest T20 Blast season.

The Maxibon brand licence holder is North Yorkshire-based Froneri – the world’s third largest ice cream manufacturer – and it is the first time any of Froneri’s brands have sponsored cricket in the UK.

It is also the first time that Yorkshire County Cricket Club has signed an ice cream brand as a sponsor.

“I am delighted that we have secured this exciting sponsorship agreement with Yorkshire County Cricket Club,” said Mike Fraine, head of Froneri UK. “This T20 collaboration with a top-performing cricketing county will drive awareness and is primarily about reaching our target audience of predominantly young male adults.”

The sponsorship is part of a £550,000 marketing campaign to boost Maxibon’s sales.

Charlotte Hambling, the head of marketing at Froneri UK, said: “The sponsorship will help boost brand share backed by other elements of the marketing campaign which include digital, outdoor and social media to drive awareness and help build a loyal fan base.”

Mark Arthur, chief executive of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: “I am delighted that we have managed to secure Maxibon as a T20 sponsor.

“The deal represents a move into a new product area for us and I am confident it will prove very beneficial for both parties.”