Institute of Directors moves to new HQ in Leeds

The Institute of Directors is moving its Leeds headquarters to the historic Cloth Hall Court.

The UK’s longest running organisation for professional leaders will move to the Grade II-listed building on Quebec Street, part of Leeds Beckett University, this month.

An open house will be held on July 18, where guests will have the opportunity to meet the IoD’s incoming West Yorkshire chair Richard Smith, managing director of the Leeds-based Surfachem Group.

The new headquarters, just across the road from Leeds railway station, offer conferencing facilities that cater for small meetings and conferences of up to 300 delegates.

Other features include state-of-the-art AV technology, superfast wi-fi and VIP on-site parking. Well Met, the university’s conference department, will manage the new facility.

The IoD was previously based at Old Broadcasting House on Woodhouse Lane.

Natalie Sykes, regional director of the IoD, said: “This is an exciting move for the IoD that places us right at the heart of the business community in Leeds.

“We invite you to come and view the redevelopment of a building that’s been part of the city’s fabric for centuries. Come and join us for a cup of tea or coffee and view our new facilities first hand.”

Richard Smith, incoming West Yorkshire chair of the IoD, added: “I am delighted to be taking on this role in West Yorkshire and look forward to meeting existing and new members at this and future events.”

The Open Day is at 10.30am on July 18 and is free to attend.

It will be followed at 12 noon by an IoD Advance Insight workshop, entitled ‘Think Better, Perform Better: Enhance your Mental Toughness’, held at the offices of Shulmans at Wellington Place, Leeds. This event is also free to attend.

For further details, contact iod.yorkshire@iod.com