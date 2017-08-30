IoD appoints Jon Geldart as regional chairman

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has appointed Jon Geldart as its regional chairman for Yorkshire and the Humber.

Mr Geldart is executive director, markets development, for Greater China with Grant Thornton. He is an expert on China’s impact on the UK economy and has written two books on doing business with the Chinese.

He succeeds Jonathan Oxley, director of corporate finance at law firm Lupton Fawcett, who takes on a new role heading up the IoD’s strategy on the Northern Powerhouse.

Mr Geldart said: “I am honoured to be accepted as chairman and look forward to working with the IoD team.

“My role is to support our members from all backgrounds, encourage entrepreneurialism and promote responsible business practice and professionalism. The IoD is here to give businesses of all sizes an opportunity to join our powerful policy voice.

“In my job, I am constantly travelling and get a unique perspective on not only Brexit, but also the views of other countries on the British business scene.”

He has been chairman of the IoD’s North Yorkshire branch since 2016 and will continue in this position.

In his new role, Mr Oxley will work with the three IoD chairmen across the North of England to drive the next stage of the Northern Powerhouse. Last year, the IoD announced its blueprint for a strategy led by industry clusters, which it believes will act as a catalyst for the next stage of Northern Powerhouse activity.