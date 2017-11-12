Joint founder leaves marketing agency after 10 years in business

The joint founder of marketing agency Banana Kick is leaving the business after nearly 10 years.

Nick Goring, who co-founded the Leeds-based business in the height of the recession in 2008 with Gary McCall, will be leaving the business – selling his half of the agency to the existing management team.

The firm employs 43 staff with a turnover of around £4m a year.

Its clients include Asda, Plusnet, Genting Casinos, Kingstone Press and Nisa.

While Mr Goring will pursue other interests away from the business, Mr McCall will become the majority shareholder with fellow director, Richard Flaherty, taking an increased stake in the agency.

Mr Goring said: “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved since launching the agency. Over that time, Banana Kick has built a great reputation, an enviable culture and a very strong management team. As such, I now have the opportunity to move on to some new experiences.”

Mr McCall added: “Nick and I have known each other, and worked together, for a long time and we’ve had a great partnership with the support of a talented team. Whilst we will miss him, I respect his decision to look for new challenges and we all wish him well in his next chapter. The future is extremely bright going into our 10th year and we have some exciting national and regional clients to work with.”

The company’s work has included major national companies for leading brands and more unique, high profile experiential activity including the Red Rum experience at the Grand National.

It is also responsible for the management and marketing of the Leeds Sports Awards.