KCOM’s results meet expectations

KCOM today said it was continuing to invest in its fibre network in East Yorkshire after it delivered full year results in line with expectations.

In the year ended March 31 2017, the Hull-based telecommunications business achieved revenues of £331.3m, which is a fall of 5.1 per cent on the year before.

The company said the results were in line with expectations, with the reduction from last year largely due to the continuing decline in its legacy business and the additional cost of the national fibre network outsource.

Bill Halbert, the company’s chief executive said: “We are reporting another period of strategic and operational progress and remain focused on continuing to reposition the business as a provider of fibre-enabled services and IP-based solutions.

“Our fibre deployment in Hull and East Yorkshire remains on schedule to reach 150,000 premises by December 2017 and we continue to see high levels of customer take-up.

“In enterprise, we have strengthened our sales, delivery management and technical capability to respond quickly to customer demand and create a scalable operating model as demand grows.”