KP plans to grow Butterkist brand after securing acquisition

THE chief executive of KP Snacks has pledged to grow the Yorkshire-based popcorn business Butterkist, which his firm has acquired from a major confectionery manufacturer.

KP Snacks has reached agreement with Tangerine Confectionery to buy Butterkist for an undisclosed sum.

Butterkist’s manufacturing site in Pontefract, West Yorkshire and its 140 employees will become part of the KP Snacks business, a spokesman said.

Mark Thorpe, the CEO of KP Snacks, told The Yorkshire Post: “We are looking to increase our market share. Butterkist is a great site and a great brand. We plan to grow the business.”

Mr Thorpe said that Butterkist was the UK’s number one popcorn brand and had a 100 year heritage.

He added: “I am delighted that we have this opportunity to add Butterkist to our existing portfolio, which includes McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, POM-BEAR and KP Nuts, as we seek to offer consumers and customers a comprehensive UK snacking category proposition. We look forward to welcoming our new Pontefract colleagues and the Butterkist brand to KP.”

Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Tangerine Confectionery, added: “We are proud to have been instrumental in Butterkist’s development and pleased to pass the baton to KP Snacks to continue its success story.

“We believe this announcement is good news for both parties and confirms Tangerine’s focus on sugar confectionery, accelerating the development of our iconic brands Barratt, Dip Dab, Fruit Salad and building a stronger category with our customers.“