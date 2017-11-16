Lack of skilled workers causing Yorkshire manufacturers to hold off investing

A lack of skilled tech workers is leading Yorkshire manufacturers to put off necessary investment in tech costing the UK economy billions as a result, research has shown.

A new report into the manufacturing sector by Barclays has shown that some 93 per cent of manufacturers in Yorkshire are confident about Britain’s ability to compete on an international scale over the next five years.

However the sector is being massively hamstrung by the paucity of skilled workers with nearly one five firms putting off investment on transformative tech as a result. The bank said that as many as 11,000 jobs could be created in Yorkshire if manufacturers invest in smart factory technologies.

The report showed that, while 40 per cent of manufacturers in Yorkshire attribute their confidence in technology to boost the productivity of their business, this confidence is not translating into investment.

Tony Walsh, Barclays managing director for the Northern Region said: “Our research shows that Yorkshire manufacturers see the benefits of this cutting-edge technology, and many have started to match their intentions with investment.

“However, we are at a watershed. While the outlay may seem expensive for many at a time of uncertainty, the industry needs to raise its levels of investment in the skills and infrastructure needed to harness these new technologies and keep us more productive than other international manufacturing hubs.

“Businesses that make the leap will be rewarded. Yorkshire manufacturing is going through another industrial revolution but confidence alone does not translate into success and benefit.

“With sterling currently weaker and a robust appetite from domestic and international markets for Yorkshire goods, the industry is in a strong position to take advantage of the opportunities investing in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies can bring.”