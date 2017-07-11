Law firm Gateley enjoys year of expansion

Gateley, the national commercial law and complementary professional services group, has delivered a rise in full year revenues and profits after a period of expansion.

In the year ended April 30 2017, Gateley’s revenue increased by 15.7 per cent to £77.6m.

Profit before tax also increased by 18.8 per cent to £13.1m.

Gateley, which has an office in Leeds, said its operational highlights included the successful acquisition of Gateley Hamer in September 2016. Gateley said the integration process was progressing well.

Michael Ward, the CEO of Gateley, commented: “I am delighted with the continued progress made by the group in the year.

“This represents another year of continued expansion for us where we have both grown the business and invested further in it to support our future expansion.

“This has been possible due to the strength of our service offering, the depth of our client relationships and the growth in our teams of skilled professionals.

“Trading in the second half of the financial year ended April 30 2017 was excellent and we are pleased to report that trading in the first two months of the current financial year has continued well.

“We are confident that our business is well balanced and resilient and we remain focused on delivering another year of growth in our core services, whilst continuing to look for complementary acquisitions.”