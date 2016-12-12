Lead Tech to create 70 new jobs by 2019 with office move

AN ambitious customer generation business plans to create 70 new jobs and quadruple its turnover over the next three years.

Lead Tech works with financial services companies, like RBS, Metro Bank, Hitachi, Tilney Bestinvest, Aldermore and St James Place, connecting them with new customers using a combination of digital marketing, innovative technology and human interaction.

The company is targeting a £16m turnover - up from £4m - following a move to new offices.

The firm which was founded in 2008 and currently employs 50 staff, has decamped to the Pool Business Park in Pool-in-Wharfedale, from Otley.

The first-floor site provides it with nearly 10,000 sq ft of floor space to accommodate its team and expansion plans.

The new roles will be across web-design, sales, digital marketing and customer support.

The offices, which overlook the River Wharfe, are part of a new office and leisure development.

To date growth has been driven by founders Nigel Borwell and Paul Walsh who have recently concluded a business review and brought in a new management team with whom they have developed a three-year strategic growth plan.

In addition to a rapid increase in recruitment, the founders aim to grow turnover to £16.7m by the end of 2019. Mr Walsh, said: “We have eight successful years and strong fundamentals behind us, but recognised the need for change to really build on that and accelerate the rate of growth.

“Our strategic review, the three-year plan and appointing a new management team were the first steps towards that growth, this move to new offices is the next.”

Mr Borwell added: “The new offices are a statement of intent. They not only provide the additional space we need to grow, but the quality of the offices themselves has had a noticeably positive effect on the team. They’ve allowed us to enjoy a fresh start. The open plan space and well-equipped communal areas have already increased morale and produced a more tightly knit team.

“Our targets require us all to perform to a high level and to attract and retain the best talent - having the right environment is vital to that.”

He added: “We have a great location and we’ve been able to create spaces that work better for each of our teams.”