Leading dealmaker Martin Jenkins joins Zenith

One of the North of England’s best known dealmakers is taking on a senior role at a Yorkshire-based independent leasing, vehicle outsourcing and fleet management provider.

Leeds-based Zenith has announced the appointment of Martin Jenkins as group business development and strategy director with effect from January 1 2018.

He joins Zenith from professional services firm Deloitte, where he has worked for 28 years, including 16 years as a partner.

For the past seven years, he has been the practice senior partner responsible for Deloitte’s 700-strong practice in Yorkshire and the North East.

Tim Buchan, chief executive officer of Zenith, commented: “Martin is a highly experienced corporate financier and business advisor and is well known to Zenith. In addition to the automotive and leasing industry, his experience covers a wide range of sectors including consumer business, manufacturing, distribution and business services with a focus on senior level C-suite relationships.

“He has a strong track record of success both in his client work and in the senior leadership positions he has held at Deloitte.”

Mr Jenkins commented: “The automotive, leasing and fleet management sectors are entering a period of significant change that will provide opportunities for innovative, agile, and customer orientated businesses like Zenith.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Zenith at this exciting time of change both in the industry and for the business with the imminent move to its new offices at Kirkstall Forge. “I’m extremely grateful for the support I have had over the years from my colleagues at Deloitte, and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Zenith operates across three locations in Leeds, Crowthorne and Solihull. The company’s 600 staff manage more than 135,000 vehicles.