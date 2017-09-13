Leading figure from Leeds-based Endless will deliver keynote speech at awards ceremony

The co-founder of one of Britain’s most respected mid-market private equity houses will be the keynote speaker at the Yorkshire Finance Director Awards 2017.

Executive chairman Garry Wilson and co-founder Darren Forshaw launched Leeds-based Endless LLP in 2005 with a small team of accountants and transformed it into one of the UK’s most successful private equity houses.

This summer has been its busiest-ever period. Recent deals include Jones Bootmaker, Sewtec Automation, Go Plant, Carpet & Flooring, Affinity, Imtech, Arran Aromatics and Antler.

Endless has also delivered market-leading returns on several of its exits, notably Imtec, which achieved a multiple of three times the original investment, Karro Food Group, a multiple of six, and Excelsior Technologies, a multiple of nine.

The firm has 26 businesses in its portfolio with combined revenues of £2bn and more than 10,000 employees. Investors comprise world-leading universities, global charitable foundations and pension funds. The awards have attracted support from accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP, insurance brokerage Lockton Companies, executive recruitment specialists VRS Executive and law firm Walker Morris. The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the event on October 11.

Mr Wilson said: “We are proud to be headquartered in Leeds and I am personally delighted to be able to help celebrate the contribution made by Yorkshire’s finance directors to our region’s health and prosperity.

“Our success at Endless has been built on a supremely talented community of finance professionals.”

The awards programme is open to FDs working in limited companies, plcs, private equity businesses and public sector organisations.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Queens Hotel in Leeds on October 11.

Cliff Sewell, the managing director of VRS Executive, said: “To have Garry as our keynote speaker is a great testament to the Yorkshire Finance Director Awards.

“Garry is a fantastic example to all of what can be achieved with passion and desire, alongside ability and knowledge.

“He is also a role model for any ambitious accountant. The opportunities are there for those who are brave enough to challenge the norm and believe in a vision.”

Debbie Jackson, a corporate partner at Walker Morris, said: “We’re delighted to be able to describe Endless as one of our long-standing clients, having worked closely with them since their formation. We have seen them go from strength to strength to become one of the most successful private equity houses in the UK, helping to secure thousands of jobs and transforming many businesses into successful operations. As one of the founders of Endless, Garry is tremendously experienced and recognised as a leading dealmaker in the industry.”

Paul Davis, the head of audit at BDO Leeds, said: “Garry embodies the spirit of the Yorkshire market place with his determination and drive to succeed.

“We are very pleased that Garry will be the keynote speaker as I am sure he will bring his extensive wealth of knowledge and experience to bear at this event.”

Matt Davies, partner at Lockton, said: “Endless has for many years been one of the most dynamic and successful private equity firms across the UK. It will be fantastic to hear Garry’s views on the Yorkshire market and what he thinks the future holds for us all.”

To enter or nominate, visit www.fdawards.co.uk or contact Lauren Hilton on 07587 034586 or email lauren.Hilton@vrslife.com. Readers can follow the progress on Twitter at #YFDA17