Leeds-based BigChange in contention for major national award

A Yorkshire company that helps firms of all sizes to track their mobile workforce is in contention for a major national award.

Leeds-based BigChange Apps has won KPMG’s Best British Mobile Startup 2017 competition for the Northern region.

The mobile workforce management technology company, which was founded by entrepreneur Martin Port, beat off stiff competition from other mobile technology innovators to take the prize.

Mr Port will now join three other winners from around the UK, who will pitch to judges and investors at the grand final.

The competition was organised by the Tech Growth division of professional services firm KPMG in conjunction with UKTI (UK Trade & Investment). The competition aims to showcase the best of Britain’s mobile start-ups.