Leeds-based Liquid Voice devises automated transcription service

A YORKSHIRE-based firm has devised a system that can save time and money by transcribing recordings of conversations with customers.

Liquid Voice, which provides interaction recording, quality management and analytics services, has launched a new Automated Speech Transcription service.

Used with Liquid Voice’s interaction recording and quality monitoring platforms, it will help contact centres and control rooms to locate and replay stored recordings for a wide range of applications.

Liquid Voice also said that it will help companies comply with new regulations which give customers the right to access data about themselves.

Andrew Barrett, the technical director of Leeds-based Liquid Voice, said: “We are very excited about being first to market with an Automated Speech Transcription solution that is cost effective to deploy, and actually does what it says on the tin.

“It has been successfully tested against similar technologies and delivers class-leading levels of accuracy.”

The Automated Speech Transcription service enables recordings to be searched for any word or phrase, and allows the results to be viewed in seconds.

The search results, which can include inbound and outbound calls, emails, text messages and letters sent to customers, are ranked by relevance and displayed as text summaries with search words automatically highlighted.

A spokesman said that the Automated Speech Transcription service significantly speeds up the process of finding and replaying recordings for complaint handling, compliance and quality management applications.

It automatically produces colour-coded text transcripts. These transcripts are easy to scan, and the process is much faster than having to manually listen through recordings to find the right sections.

The spokesman added: “This will deliver massive savings to organisations.”

Liquid Voice has 11 employees and plans to grow by recruiting a new UK channel manager. The company said it was on target to achieve revenues of more than £2m in the current financial year.

Chris Berry, the managing director of Liquid Voice (UK), said: “This provides the fullest picture of contact centre performance and revolutionises the way that contact centres can acquire and use speech technologies to improve customer satisfaction at every touchpoint.”

The Liquid Voice system will help organisations comply with the forthcoming GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) standards which give customers the right to request access to any stored personal data.

Organisations will have to identify, access and, if requested, delete any recordings of interactions that contain “captured personal information” within one month, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “GDPR applies to organisations regardless of size, from international corporations to sole traders, and failure to comply with this new regulatory environment will result in fines of four per cent of global turnover.”

Recent high profile breaches have placed data protection on the agenda at board meetings.

Last year, Vikki Hoyle, senior associate in the regulatory and compliance group at the Leeds offices of law firm Walker Morris, told The Yorkshire Post: “When the GDPR comes into effect there will be no transitional period - the period we are in right now is the time for transition.

“Businesses need to make sure they have all of their appropriate systems in place and that they are the latest versions. Older systems are more prone to bugs and can be exploited.

“Firms need to put steps in place so that they can deal with it quickly and effectively if they are breached, so they can begin to minimise the effects.

“For most companies it is a question of when, not if, their business is going to be hacked.”