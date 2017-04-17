Leeds-based QLM marks 20 years with website launch

BOSSES at a Yorkshire retail business have a spring in their step as they mark their company’s 20th anniversary by launching an e-commerce website and securing an expansion into home deliveries.

QLM House and Home stocks more than 20,000 products from its 15,000 square foot retail unit on Northside Retail Park in Meanwood, Leeds.

Its range includes homeware and giftware including stationery, DIY accessories, bedding, toiletries and toys as well as a vast range of furniture and beds from a number of UK manufacturers.

QLM was founded in 1997 by the managing director, Maurice Esofsky who learned his trade on market stalls in the 1970s.

Today, the £2m turnover company serves almost 1,000 customers a day, and employs a team of 22.

It has turned into a family business, with Maurice’s wife, Debby Esofsky, running human resources and training, along with purchasing giftware and home furnishings, and his sister Riva Jackson leads the finance and accountancy arm of the business.

Mr Esofsky’s daughter Danielle oversees the online side of the business, as well as dealing with its large customer base of property landlords.

Mr Esofsky said: “Although we could have rolled QLM out into other towns and cities, it’s now become a family business.

“The fact that we just have one very big store is our unique selling point.

“It means we can offer customers a high quality and very individual service, as well as getting to know many of them on a personal level, which definitely sets us apart from many retailers.”

“Launching an e-commerce business has been a natural next step and it’s already proving to be hugely successful.

“We handle all the local deliveries ourselves, using our own vehicles,’’ he added.

“We’re not simply a faceless website, like so many other online businesses.

“Instead customers can visit and speak to us, and from the initial feedback we’ve received, the vast majority appreciate this personal touch. We’re looking forward to exciting times ahead.”