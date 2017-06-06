Leeds Beckett University and The Yorkshire Post join forces to boost enterprise

Business owners have a chance to find out how to engage with the media at a major event later this month.

The Leeds Digital Hub is launching a series of monthly breakfast networking events which will feature a host of inspiring speakers.

The hub is a tech office and co-working space which is run in a partnership between Leeds Beckett University and The Yorkshire Post.

It aims to help small firms take the first steps towards greatness.

At the launch event Mark Casci, the Business Editor of The Yorkshire Post, will be sharing his tips on how to successfully manage your public relations (PR) and handle a PR crisis.

As a result, attendees will gain an insight into how the media works, and how to seize the initiative when devising a strategy to promote your business by using the local and national press.

The event will be held on June 14 from 9.30am to 11am at the Digital Hub, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road East, Third Floor, Leeds LS12 1BE.

Following the event there will be an open day, providing delegates with the opportunity to drop in and have a look around the Leeds Digital Hub.

Success stories from the Leeds Digital Hub include Top Screen Media who recently agreed a deal to shape the social media strategy for the new World Trade Centre in New York.

The hub is helping to stop the ‘brain drain’ by providing work for local graduates. It is hoped that many members of the hub will find opportunities to collaborate.

To register for the event, please visit: www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/eiahub/events/digital-hub-breakfast/