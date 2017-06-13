Leeds City Region’s bosses hope to persuade technology firms to move to Yorkshire

SENIOR figures from Leeds City Region hope to attract more technology companies to Yorkshire by attending a major summit.

The benefits of moving to the region will be highlighted at the Global Expansion Summit from June 18 to 20 in London, an annual event that attracts delegates from more than 60 countries.

Kersten England, the chief executive of Bradford Council and lead for the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) business, innovation and growth panel said: “Research shows that more than 500 global tech firms are actively planning to locate in the UK.

“We will be at this event to make the case to those decision makers that Leeds City Region can fulfil their expansion needs. “Our region offers something different and distinctive.

“Many companies are leaving London to set up offices here where talent is in abundance - we have the largest concentration of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates in the UK. Office space is more affordable and the quality of life is first rate.”

The summit is being held at the 02 London hotel, near the 02 arena. The city region’s team will be targeting decision makers from global technology and digital companies, who might be interested in moving to Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “We’ll also be holding meetings with location consultants and intermediaries who advise international companies on suitable locations for their business.”