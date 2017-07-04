Leeds office helps to drive growth for Pinsent Masons

Law firm Pinsent Masons grew its turnover by 11 per cent to £423.1m in its year end results.

The firm, which has a sizeable presence in Leeds, saw its growth driven by large increases in fees generated by clients in advanced manufacturing and financial services in particular.

However the turnover growth is expected to tall to 7 per cent once currency fluctuation is factored in.

The results come after a year in which the firm opened its first office in Africa and announced plans to open a technology and financial services-focused practice in Dublin.

Regionally its Leeds office advised Indian conglomerate Nirma in a global auction process culminating in the firm’s acquisition of Lafarge India Limited from LarfargeHolcim, for an enterprise value of approximately $1.4 bn.

In Leeds itself it advised Grainger in connection with their forward acquisition (conditional on planning) of the first phase of the former Yorkshire Post site in Leeds from YP Real Estate for circa £40m.

In addition, 2016 saw the firm named as the top-ranked professional services firm in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index.

Chris Booth, head of Leeds office for Pinsent Masons, said: “I’m delighted we have had such a positive year in which we have reaped the rewards of a strong performance internationally, helping many of our clients in the region to achieve their commercial objectives at home and abroad.”