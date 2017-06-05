Major awards will honour nation’s finest female entrepreneurs

BRITAIN’s finest female entrepreneurs will be honoured at a major awards ceremony later this year.

Forward Ladies, one of the country’s leading organisations for the promotion of women in business, is seeking nominations for its annual awards.

The Leeds-based organisation has run its awards for more than eight years and this year has broadened the award categories to include corporate leader, STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics) leader and STEM rising star. Women can either self-nominate or be nominated by a colleague or business associate. The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the awards.

The deadline for nominations is Friday June 16 ahead of the regional awards ceremonies, which will be hosted by BBC journalist and presenter Rebecca Barr. Winners from each regional heat, which will be held in Birmingham, London, Newcastle upon Tyne and Manchester, will then be put forward to a national awards ceremony on Friday December 1 in Leeds.

Last year’s winner of the overall title of business woman of the year was presented to Jan Flawn CBE, founder and chair of PJ Care Ltd. - a provider of specialist neurological care and neuro rehabilitation for people with progressive or acquired neurological conditions.

Griselda Togobo, managing director of Forward Ladies, said: “It was always my intention through the awards to create a global platform for exceptionally talented women in business; to showcase their achievements, their true potential and the positive impact they make on our economy. The awards proudly celebrates this and gives each and every one of them the genuine recognition they so truly deserve.”

HSBC has been confirmed as the headline sponsor of the awards and will be part of the judging panel.

Nominations for the awards can be made at www.forwardladies.com.