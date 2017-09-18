Major debate will analyse economic benefits of Huddersfield Town’s promotion to top flight

Have your say

No football fan will ever forget the nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out that earned Huddersfield Town a place in the Premier League.

But what economic benefit has the club’s promotion to the top flight brought to Huddersfield?

This question will be debated at a breakfast briefing which is due to take place later this month.

The event, which is sponsored by Ridley & Hall Solicitors in partnership with Kirklees Council and Welcome to Yorkshire, will feature an expert panel who will discuss the impact Town’s Premier League status has had on the club, the town and Yorkshire.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive, Sir Gary Verity, will take to the stage, alongside Huddersfield Town’s commercial director, Sean Jarvis and Kirklees Council’s chief executive Jacqui Gedman.

The debate will be chaired by Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor.

The breakfast meeting will take place on Thursday, September 28 in the Revell Ward Suite of the John Smith’s Stadium, with a breakfast arrival from 7.45am before the event starts at 8.30am.

The ‘final whistle’ will sound at 10am.

Although entry to the event will be free, breakfast donations are welcome, with all the money raised going to Kirkwood Hospice.

Mr Jarvis told Diary: “It’s a great opportunity to discuss and celebrate the benefits the club’s promotion has had on both the town and the local area.

“It’s a real coup that Sir Gary Verity and Jacqui Gedman are taking part, and I encourage all to book early to guarantee a place at this event.”

Sir Gary said: “The whole of Yorkshire is immensely proud of Huddersfield Town’s achievement.

“It means everything to the club, the fans and the town and has definitely raised the profile of this part of our great county.

“We look forward to the Terriers’ continuing success in the Premier League and the inevitable boost it will bring to the local economy and visitor trade.”

Places are limited. To find out more use the following link; https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/breakfast-briefing- tickets-37529398441?aff=ehomecard