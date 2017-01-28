Search

Contractors join builder’s station cottage protest

18th April 2013 The restoration of the Stationmaster's House at Ribblehead on the Settle to Carlisle Railway. Pictured the refurbished Stationmaster's House, with the Ribblehead Viaduct in the background. Picture by Gerard Binks

Police attended a protest in an idyllic beauty spot in Yorkshire today where a builder has barricaded himself inside a cottage over an alleged pay dispute.

Dave Anderson carried out work as part of the renovation of the station master’s house more than four years ago but claims he is owed £160,000 by Network Rail for expenses incurred.

He has rented out the cottage at Ribblehead which is on the Settle to Carlisle line and is now marketed as a holiday home, and barricaded himself in.

His protest was joined by other contractors today who claim to be owed money.

Mr Anderson was unavailable for comment but a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers had attended to oversee what was a peaceful protest.

Network Rail said: “We are aware of the situation surrounding Mr Anderson and are keen to speak to him to understand his concerns.”

