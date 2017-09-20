Tickets on sale as we honour the brightest and best in business

Have your say

THE brightest and best businesses in the region will be celebrated at a major awards dinner later this year.

Tickets are now on sale for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards, which honour world-beating entrepreneurs who make our region the best place to do business in Britain.

The awards honour household names, and help to spot rising stars who will shine on the world stage.

The winners will be unveiled in a glittering ceremony on November 2 at Leeds’s New Dock Hall.

BBC Breakfast and Watchdog broadcaster Steph McGovern is this year’s presenter with more exciting speakers to be announced in the coming weeks. This week, the awards gained a new sponsor, Henderson Insurance Brokers, who will be sponsoring the turnaround business category.

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, said: “Excitement is mounting as we prepare to host this year’s Excellence in Business Awards.

“This year’s awards ceremony is set to be the biggest and best ever. We are delighted to add Henderson Insurance Brokers to our growing list of commercial partners.

“Our awards dinner is the most eagerly anticipated date in the region’s corporate calendar.”

The main sponsors for this year’s event are global law firm DLA Piper and professional services giant Grant Thornton.

Other commercial partners come in the form of Cascade HR, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, City Fibre, First Direct, Leeds Beckett University, Yorkshire Building Society and Sky Betting and Gaming.

The awards were established in 2006 and many of the previous winners have gone on to achieve success on a global stage.

Tickets for this year’s awards ceremony can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventstop.co.uk/event/745/ypbusinessexcellence.