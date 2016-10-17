More brands head to £165m Victoria Gate scheme in Leeds

Hammerson has secured four new brands for its £165 million development, Victoria Gate, in Leeds, which will open its doors to the public this Thursday.

Cath Kidston, Bailey Nelson, Ghost and Diverso are joining the retailers and restaurants that have already decided to establish a base in Victoria Gate.

The new Cath Kidston store will offer shoppers the brand’s iconic range of fashion and accessories. Ghost, the heritage fashion house, has also taken a unit that will offer contemporary and luxurious clothing lines. Its Victoria Gate store will be the brand’s only boutique outside London.

Also opening its first boutique outside London, Bailey Nelson will bring its selection of style-savvy glasses and sunglasses to Leeds, with a store next to Aspinal of London.

Another new name coming to Leeds is the creative menswear brand, Diverso. The store will be the third in its portfolio.

The new additions join the premium retailers and restaurants that have already signed up for the scheme, including Le Pain Quotidien, Neom Organics, Hackett, Tommy Hilfiger, Anthropologie, GANT, Calvin Klein, and international restaurant group D&D.

The Hammerson spokesman said: “Together with Victoria Quarter, the new Victoria Leeds estate will create an indulgent retail and leisure destination for the North.”

Robin Dobson, the director of retail development at Hammerson, said: “We are delighted that we’ve continued to debut great new brands in Leeds.

“With only a few days to go until Victoria Gate opens, Cath Kidston, Bailey Nelson, Diverso and Ghost are all exciting additions which will soon propel Leeds to the third top ranking shopping destination outside of London.”