More than half UK electricity ‘is low carbon’

MORE than half of Britain’s electricity was produced from low carbon energy sources over the last quarter, according to a new report from Imperial College London in collaboration with power station Drax.

The study found that between July and September 2016, the contribution of nuclear, biomass, hydro, wind, solar and low carbon electricity imports from France peaked at 50.2 per cent, up from just 20 per cent in 2010.

This demonstrates the unprecedented changes taking place in the UK energy sector, the report said.

The Drax Electric Insights Report sheds light on the impact of changes in energy policy, which include the Government’s commitment to shift away from coal by 2025.

According to this quarter’s report, nuclear energy provided the largest share of low-carbon energy over the last three months, generating over a quarter of the UK’s electricity (26 per cent), followed by onshore and off-shore wind (10 per cent), solar (five per cent), biomass (four per cent), low-carbon energy imports from France (four per cent) and hydro (one per cent).

Drax Power’s chief executive Andy Koss, said: “This report shows Britain’s energy system is changing dramatically and we are seeing real benefits. Cleaner energy has reached a record high, and carbon emissions from electricity hit a record low. We can also see the crucial role that policy levers like the Carbon Price Floor play. But there is more to do to make Britain truly low carbon. Additional reliable, affordable, clean energy is needed on the system, along with a focus of getting the balance right.

“More intermittent renewables like wind and solar are crucial but they will require more flexible back up, like biomass, to provide homes and business with electricity on demand.”