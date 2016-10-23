New company aims to protect lone workers around Britain

WHEN one of her neighbours was the victim of an unprovoked attack, entrepreneur Rebecca Pick decided to act to protect lone workers around Britain.

Ms Pick’s start-up business has secured investment of more than £800,000 to help it develop a new personal attack and lone worker alarm.Pick Protection, which was founded in 2014 by 23-year-old Ms Pick, has built on the £60,000 of investment secured from an angel investment syndicate last year, with a further £744,000 this month. The company is moving closer to launching its Personal Guardian product to market.

A spokesman said: “There are currently six million lone workers in the UK, yet only five per cent of them have protection through monitored safety alarms. The Personal Guardian will be the only monitored personal attack alarm readily available to the consumer market that is capable of sending a police response.”

The investment is led by Equity Gap Angel Investment Syndicate, and other backers include the University of Strathclyde, Gabriel Investment Syndicate, Scottish Investment Bank and Unipart Group. The latter will also help with the product’s delivery. Ms Pick, who was born in York, developed the idea for the Personal Guardian following an attack on a neighbour.

She said: “This is the first time that such a high level of protection will be available at such a reasonable price. Before now, users had to make the choice between good and affordable. The Personal Guardian will tick both boxes.”

The latest raft of funding will see the Personal Guardian launched in the UK in early 2017. John Neill, chairman and chief executive at Unipart Group said:

“Unipart is delighted to be supporting a young entrepreneur like Rebecca with the passion and drive to make a difference.”