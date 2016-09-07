New firm to guide SMEs through the human resources law maze

TWO leading lawyers have established a firm which will provide employment law advice to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Yorkshire.

Founding partners and long-standing friends, Tiggy Clifford and Emma Whiting, decided to establish Torque Law in response to the growing numbers of small business owners who need help untangling employment law problems.

Ms Clifford and Ms Whiting are employment law specialists who have clocked up more than 30 years’ combined experience advising Yorkshire-based businesses, including many SMEs, on a wide range of human resources issues.

Ms Whiting, who was previously a partner at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “We’d both contemplated setting up in business ourselves, but knowing that you’ve got someone you trust and respect to share the success, as well as shoulder some of the burden, was a very big draw for both of us.

“The timing felt right to do something different too. We’re both mums to two primary school-age girls and we wanted to wrestle greater control back.

“We want to be able to invest more quality time with our families, while also having a fulfilling career in employment law, which we are both very passionate about.

“As owners of our own specialist employment law firm, we’re now both much better placed to be able to achieve this for ourselves.”

Torque Law, which is based in York, is among a small number of boutique firms offering specialist services across Yorkshire.

Ms Whiting said: “For me, it’s all about genuinely understanding clients’ needs, their risk appetite, and to be clear what’s driving their key decisions. Employment law is one of those areas that is very fast-paced. The biggest challenge for HR professionals is keeping up to date; that’s where I think we will help. We’ll ensure they are bang up to date and parachute ourselves in, as and when we need to. We will stand in our clients’ shoes and give them advice which is best for them.

“We’re quietly confident of the potential of this business. All the signs so far have been really positive.”

Ms Clifford, who is a former partner at Denison Till, added: “This is all about that personal touch, because I believe people are more and more selective in the advisers they want to use. Part of what we want to do, by knowing the clients so well, is to be able to pre-empt issues that might crop up.

“They can leave the employment law to us. We can provide advice that quickly solves a problem.”

The company’s website address is www.torquelaw.co.uk.