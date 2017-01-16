New managing partner for EY in Yorkshire

BIG FOUR accounting firm EY has appointed a new managing partner for Yorkshire, it revealed today.

Suzanne Robinson took over on January 1 from Stuart Watson, who will retire as a partner in the firm’s Leeds office in June this year.

Ms Robinson joined EY in 1993 and became partner in 2011. She is a specialist in accounting change services and leads EY’s financial accounting advisory services team across the North of England and Scotland, providing chief financial officers with practical solutions to financial reporting challenges.

She said: “It’s an exciting time to take the lead for the Yorkshire and Humber region. I’ve travelled the globe for my career but have spent the last 10 years based here in Yorkshire.

“I’ve seen both the region, and our practice, progress greatly over the years.

“Over the last 12 months we have doubled the size of our financial services practice in this region, and made a number of senior hires in audit, indirect tax, private client services and data analysis. I’m looking forward to building on this investment in the region in the future.”

Mr Watson said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading EY in this region and working with all of our great clients. Suzanne’s leadership will build on this, bringing further growth to the region, and I look forward to seeing her bring her own dynamic style to the role.

“For me personally, I’ve decided that June of this year is the right deadline to set for me to take on new challenges.”

Ms Robinson added: “I expect the pace of change to continue to increase in the coming years. I will therefore be focused on ensuring we have the strongest possible team in place, with further senior hires and by continuing to increase the diversity of our team.”