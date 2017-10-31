Oliver Awards: 10th annual Yorkshire Evening Post restaurant industry awards NEEDS YOU to tell us about your favourite restaurants

The tenth annual Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards are up and running and we’re already received almost 100 entries for what looks set to be our biggest ever awards ceremony.

We want you, our readers, to nominate your favourite restaurant or cafe.

Oliver Awards, at Elland Road Pavilion, Leeds...6th March 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

You can do this by heading to our dedicated website - www.oliverawards.co.uk - and following the links on how to nominate. It only takes a few minutes to do but it does wonders for the dining scene in Leeds, which has thrived in recent years.

When we launched these awards way back in 2007, it was with the intention of recognising all those hard working people who go out of their way to make the Leeds dining scene one of the best in the North of England. We saw how good it was back then and more than that: how good it was going to be.

Now the city boasts a Michelin starred restaurant, thanks to Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind the Curtain (a restaurant which we singled out the year before it was awarded it’s international gong).

And we’ve been consistently ahead of the curve in spotting new talent, heaving awards to the likes of Bundobust and Tharavadu and last year hailing Tommy Banks with our Outstanding Achievement Award.

Leeds restaurant scene is blossoming. We applaud them all but we also need you to do it too. So please nominate on our website or email us with your suggestions.

There are 16 categories to choose from, covering all types of food, we also award for service and have a ‘rural’ category.

Nominations can also be made by restaurants themselves, should they wish. The closing date for nominations is Thursday November 20.

